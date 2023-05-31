Report: Scoot Henderson Interested in Hornets, Blazers Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

While it's almost a certainty that Victor Wembanyama will be selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, many are still wondering where Scoot Henderson will land.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected Henderson will be selected third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, but there's reportedly a belief that the combo guard would also be happy with going second to the Charlotte Hornets.

"Sources say Henderson is also very interested in Charlotte's situation and would welcome hearing his name called second, as much due to geographic proximity to his hometown of Marietta, Georgia, as the excitement over new ownership that is potentially taking over the Hornets organization this summer," Givony stated. "If that doesn't materialize, landing in Portland and being mentored by Damian Lillard is also viewed as an attractive option."

Henderson is an explosive guard who attacks the rim and excels while playing as the primary ball-handler, so a pairing with another ball-dominant player such as Lillard presents a conundrum.

However, Henderson would face the same scenario in Charlotte with star point guard LaMelo Ball as the top offensive option, so there has to be a reason he believes he can succeed in either organization.

"There's belief the two can play together along with last season's top-10 pick, Shaedon Sharpe, and that Henderson can eventually take the reins of the franchise in the coming years," Givony wrote of a potential partnership between the 19-year-old and Lillard in Portland.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected Henderson to be chosen by Charlotte in his most recent mock draft, predicting that a backcourt featuring him and Ball would thrive in today's NBA.

"With Henderson and LaMelo Ball, they'd have two high-level playmakers to generate pace and easy offense," Wasserman stated. "And between Henderson's explosiveness and rim pressure, and Ball's passing and shot-making, it's worth betting on the pair working together."

Wasserman also pointed out that there could be some trade interest in Henderson, naming the Houston Rockets as a team that could target him.

Wherever Henderson lands, it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to playing off the ball at times while deferring to more experienced players during his rookie season.