NHL Rumors: Brad Treliving, Maple Leafs Nearing Contract to Replace Kyle Dubas as GM

Terence Leung/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly nearing an agreement to make Brad Treliving their new general manager.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Leafs are putting the "finishing touches" on the deal, and it could become official as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Treliving, who was the Calgary Flames' general manager from 2014 until his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 season, is in line to replace Kyle Dubas, who did not have his contract extended by the Leafs when their 2022-23 campaign ended.

Dubas was elevated from within the organization to become the Maple Leafs' general manager in 2018 on the heels of two consecutive first-round exits in the playoffs.

In five seasons under Dubas, Toronto made five consecutive playoff appearances, but it did not win a playoff series until this season when it took down the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

The Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round in five games, however, and their high-powered offense was held to just two goals in each contest of the series.

Treliving spent nine seasons as the Flames' GM, reaching the playoffs five times but never getting beyond the second round.

Calgary barely missed the playoffs this season with 93 points, which was a significant downgrade from the 111 points it posted the year before.

Last offseason was a difficult one for Treliving and the Flames, as they watched superstar winger Johnny Gaudreau sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. They also traded another star winger in Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers when they couldn't come to terms on a new contract.

Entering the Stanley Cup Final, Tkachuk is the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

In Toronto, Treliving is set to inherit the type of offensive firepower he had in Calgary before losing the likes of Gaudreau and Tkachuk.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander lead the way up front, but there are major questions on defense and in goal.

Treliving will have to decide whether to retain restricted free-agent goalie Ilya Samsonov, plus some key forwards are set to hit unrestricted free agency in Ryan O'Reilly and Michael Bunting, among others.

Toronto has been a perennial playoff team and is seemingly always in the conversation to win a Stanley Cup, but its playoff runs have consistently ended early over the past seven seasons.

While the Maple Leafs already have their core in place, it will be up to Treliving to find the right supporting pieces and make them fit in a way that allows the Leafs to finally break through and win the Cup.