Nick Rolovich's Lawsuit over Firing as Washington State CFB HC Dismissed by Judge

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Nick Rolovich's lawsuit against Washington State University over his firing as head football coach has been mostly dismissed.

In a ruling on Tuesday (h/t Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today), Judge Thomas O. Rice determined there were "no facts" to support Rolovich's claim the school fired him because of his religious beliefs:

"This Court and many others around the country have consistently found COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state employees are facially neutral and generally applicable, and terminating an employee for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate is a permissible employment action."

Schrotenboer did note Rice is allowing three of Rolovich's seven claims against the university to proceed toward trial, including breach of contract.

Rolovich was one of four Cougars coaches fired in October 2021 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all state employees. Defensive tackles coach Ricky Logo, cornerbacks coach John Richardson, quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann and offensive line coach Mark Weber were also dismissed by the school.

Washington governor Jay Inslee instituted a mandate that required all state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, 2021.

Rolovich filed a $25 million wrongful termination claim against Washington State. He refused to comply with the vaccine mandate, citing his religious beliefs as a devout Catholic.

Washington State hired Rolovich in January 2020 to replace Mike Leach. He was given a five-year deal worth around $3 million per season, according to a Yahoo Sports' report from Pete Thamel.

Since Rolovich was fired for cause, the school was not required to pay the remainder of his contract.

Rolovich went 5-6 in 11 games with the Cougars before he was fired. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert initially replaced him as head coach on an interim basis before getting the job full-time on Nov. 27, 2021.