Memphis Commit Mikey Williams Loses Sponsorship with Lace Clips Following Arrest

AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

High school basketball star and Memphis commit Mikey Williams lost an endorsement with Lace Clips in the wake of his arrest for a March shooting in Southern California.

"He is not someone that will be associated with our brand going forward," Lace Clips president Jonathan Nussbaum said to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports added that the company's relationship with Williams was "deteriorating even before his arrest" because he reportedly hadn't been fulfilling the terms of his contract.

Williams was arrested in April in connection to a shooting. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department allege there was an argument at a home Williams owns. Shots were fired after a group of five people left the house.

The 6'2" combo guard pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Williams is the No. 49 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to the Tigers in November and is one of five prep stars joining the program for the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Penny Hardaway told reporters in April that Williams "is still with us."

"I can't even speak on the case, out of respect for the ongoing process of what's happening," he said. "I don't know enough to speak on it. That's all I have to say about that. I don't really have anything else to say about it.