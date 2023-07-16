Report: DeAndre Hopkins, Titans Agree to 2-Year, $26M Contract amid Patriots Rumors

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Dianna Russini and Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports first reported the projected deal.

The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins on May 26 after three seasons with the team in what amounted to a cost-cutting move for a rebuilding franchise that looks like it may end up being one of the worst teams in football in 2023.

Hopkins is a luxury the franchise can't afford right now, but he's certainly one that other contending teams can take on given his tremendous talents.

Hopkins, 31, is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who played his first seven NFL seasons with the Houston Texans. He's caught 100 or more passes four times and amassed 1,000 or more receiving yards on six occasions.

Per Pro Football Reference, Hopkins had a per-17 game average of 118 receptions, 1,514 yards and 10 scores from 2017-2020.

Hopkins has only played 19 games over the past two years. In 2021, hamstring and MCL injuries forced him out for seven games.

In 2022, Hopkins missed six games due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. The former Clemson star stated that he did not knowingly take any banned substance.

Despite the shortened 2022 season, Hopkins still had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three scores in nine contests.

Now Hopkins moves onto the third chapter in his NFL career as he instantly improves Tennessee's offense with his presence.

Hopkins now heads back to the AFC South but as a member of the Titans, who sorely need a No. 1 wide receiver to lead the pass-catching corps.

Tennessee has talented wideouts already, with 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks sporting the most upside. But the Titans need some help at the position, and Hopkins is the answer Tennessee needs to jump start an offense that finished just 28th in scoring in the NFL last year.