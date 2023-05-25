Arkansas QB Kade Renfro Dismissed from Team over Sexual Assault Allegations

Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Content Warning: This article contains allegations of sexual assault, harassment and violent and abusive acts against women.

The University of Arkansas football team has dismissed walk-on quarterback Kade Renfro from the program after a series of anonymous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and physical abuse emerged against him on Instagram Tuesday.

Sidelines Sports Network's Arkansas account relayed statements from the football team and the university on Thursday.

A university spokesperson told Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated and SEC Network that Renfro was still enrolled at Arkansas as of Thursday.

On Tuesday, an Instagram account with the handle @kaderenfroabuse began posting a series of allegations from numerous women alleging sexual assault, harassment and physical abuse from Renfro.

"Sharing my story in hope for justice," a description of the account reads. "I will no longer stay silent as my innocence was stolen from me."

The posts include pictures of women who were allegedly bruised and harmed at the hands of Renfro, as well as texts from women to the account owner providing further details of his alleged sexual assaults and abusive acts. There are also alleged texts and Snapchats from Renfro to numerous women containing sexually graphic and physically abusive language.

The CFBLIVE247 Twitter account provided more information:

Renfro joined Ole Miss as a scholarship player in 2020 before transferring to Arkansas the following year as a walk-on. He tore his ACL in 2021 and again in 2022 and never saw the field for the Razorbacks.