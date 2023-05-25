Davante Adams, Raiders, Chiefs Facing Lawsuit from Worker Over WR's Postgame Shove

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, his team and the Kansas City Chiefs are among the five defendants facing a civil lawsuit stemming from the wide receiver pushing a video production crew member to the ground as Adams was leaving the field following an Oct. 10 game.

David Hudnall of the Kansas City Star reported Park Zebley filed the complaint in Jackson County Circuit Court.

While Adams was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault in Kansas City municipal court and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26, Zebley—who alleged he feared for his life and suffered concussion symptoms, per Hudnall—said that wasn't enough.

"A municipal misdemeanor battery charge is not sufficient," he said. "I'm looking for justice. You can't shove someone down and walk off like it didn't happen. Not in real life."

Adams apologized when speaking to the media after the loss and also tweeted an apology that was since deleted.

He was not punished by the NFL.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," the since-deleted tweet said. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me. MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

The suit named the Chiefs as well as Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and Landmark Events Staffing and alleged negligence on their part contributed to the shove happening. It also said Zebley received online death threats from fans when his identity was discovered.

As for the game, Kansas City defeated Adams' Raiders 30-29.

He finished with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, although he collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a failed fourth-down conversion in the final minute. Las Vegas fell to 1-4 on the season as a result of the loss.