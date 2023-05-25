Kapri Bibbs, Former NFL RB, Arrested on Public Intoxication Charge

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Kapri Bibbs was arrested in the Los Angeles area this week and charged with public intoxication.

According to TMZ Sports, police say Bibbs was arrested at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California, and jail records show he was booked at 1 a.m. local time on Monday.

Bibbs was reportedly released from custody "several hours later" and cited for a misdemeanor.

The 30-year-old starred collegiately at Colorado State, rushing for an incredible 1,741 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2013.

Despite his dominance in college, Bibbs was not selected in the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Denver Broncos and spent 2014 on the practice squad before making his regular-season debut with the team in 2015.

In his two seasons in Denver, Bibbs rushed 29 times for 129 yards, and also caught two passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Although he did not appear in any playoff games, Bibbs was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team in 2015 and received a ring.

Bibbs went on to spend parts of two seasons with the Washington Commanders in 2017 and 2018, and he also appeared in two games for the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

In 10 games with Washington in 2018, Bibbs rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and he caught 13 passes for 102 yards and a score.

The Packers released Bibbs prior to the 2019 season, and he never caught on with another NFL team.

Bibbs is scheduled to appear in court in July for a hearing related to his public intoxication arrest.