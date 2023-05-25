Falcons FB Keith Smith Arrested for Suspended License After Traffic Stop

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested Wednesday on traffic charges, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided details of what led to Smith's arrest:

The Falcons issued a statement on the matter: "We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time."

Smith is entering his fifth season in Atlanta after signing a one-year, $2.4 million contract. He has appeared in 66 games with the Falcons, running for 48 yards on 19 carries and catching 22 passes for 136 yards.

The 31-year-old has also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders since entering the NFL in 2014.