Darius Miles, Former Alabama Basketball Player, Denied Bond in Capital Murder Case

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was denied bond Wednesday in his ongoing capital murder case, according to AL.com's Carol Robinson.

Robinson reported that Miles' attorney, Mary Turner, argued her client wasn't the person who shot and killed Jamea Jonae Harris in January. Turner also contended he "attempted to de-escalate the situation" and was a block away when shots were first fired.

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were indicted on capital murder charges in March. Miles told police he had provided Harris with the gun that was used in the shooting. He pleaded not guilty in April.

In arguing to withhold bond, prosecutor Paula Whitley said Miles had the firearm delivered and "provided that loaded gun to someone agitated." Whitley also said he had moved his girlfriend away from the scene prior to the shooting.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between Davis and Cedric Johnson, Harris' boyfriend in downtown Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Davis is alleged to have fired into her Jeep, in which she was the passenger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller was drawn into the case when Robinson reported in February that Tuscaloosa police testified he had driven the gun to the scene.

Det. Branden Culpepper said Miles asked Miller to deliver his gun.

Jim Standridge, an attorney for Miller, said the SEC Player of the Year was already on his way to pick up Miles when he got the message, so his initial purpose in making the trip wasn't to bring the firearm.

Standridge said Miller "never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur." He added his client "never saw the handgun nor handled it."

Miller is not facing criminal charges, as Whitley told Robinson that prosecutors couldn't charge him with a crime.

The 6'9" forward is widely expected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NBA draft.