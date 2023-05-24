Matt Araiza to Work Out for Jets; Facing Civil Lawsuit over Gang Rape Allegation

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is working out for the New York Jets on Wednesday, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bills released Araiza prior to the 2022 season after allegations emerged that he was involved in a gang rape during a party at San Diego State in 2021. It was announced in December that he wouldn't face criminal charges in the case.

Earlier this month, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported that a 200-plus-page transcript of a meeting between prosecutors, the accuser and her lawyers reveal that prosecutors determined that Araiza was no longer present at the party when the alleged assault occurred. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported last Friday that SDSU concluded there were "no findings" against Arazia after an investigation into the matter.

Araiza remains the subject of a civil lawsuit from the plaintiff, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged assault. He is accused of leading the girl to a bedroom where "at least three other men" waited during the party at a home near the SDSU campus on Oct. 15, 2021.

Araiza, who allegedly had a separate encounter with the girl prior to the alleged assault, denied participation in any gang rape, as well as knowledge that the girl was below California's age of consent (18) or whether she was intoxicated.

"Any sexual contact, Ariaza has said, was consensual," Wetzel stated.

Araiza had turned heads during the 2022 offseason for his booming punts, as he initially won Buffalo's starting punter job over veteran Matt Haack before his eventual release. In February, it was reported that the 22-year-old had signed with Galgos de Tijuana of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional in Mexico, but his agent denied the report days later.

While Wednesday's workout with the Jets suggests Araiza might get another shot in the NFL, it's unclear whether the Jets or any other team will actually sign him.