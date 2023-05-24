Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Arrested on Reckless Driving, Speeding Charges

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and speeding-maximum limits, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

He was released after posting bond.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was in line to potentially start for the Bulldogs in the 2023 season after catching 29 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns last campaign. Given Adonai Mitchell's decision to transfer to Texas, Rosemy-Jacksaint was expected to have a bigger role.

He may be facing discipline and a potential suspension after Tuesday's arrest, however, in what has become a serious issue for the Georgia football program.

In January, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged with reckless driving and street racing.

He pleaded guilty to the reckless driving charge, had the street racing charge dropped and was sentenced to a year of probation, $635 fine, 40 hours of community service and is required to complete defensive driving and traffic violators' impact courses.

Days later, Jalen Carter—now on the Philadelphia Eagles—was hit with the same charges after he was racing team staffer Chandler LeCroy. Both LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock died in a crash resulting from that race.

Carter pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a year of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and must take a defensive driving course.

"I feel like our players are starting to be able to acknowledge and they understand when you make mistakes, decisions that are costly can cost you your life," head coach Kirby Smart told reporters in March. "That's not to be taken lightly. I think our guys understand that and we continue to educate them and we'll continue to do all we can as a university to make sure they behave and do that in a proper way."

Despite those comments, wideout De'Nylon Morrissette was charged with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restrictions of not driving between midnight and 5 a.m. earlier in May, per Emerson.