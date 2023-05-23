Former NMSU MCBB Player Mike Peake Won't Be Charged in 2022 Fatal Shooting

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Former New Mexico State men's basketball player Mike Peake will not be charged in a fatal shooting that occurred on a rival college's campus this past November, authorities announced.

According to ESPN, the Bernalillo District Attorney's Office said in a statement that "the decision to not charge Mike Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Nothing has changed, so we're honoring that decision."

New Mexico State placed Peake on indefinite suspension shortly after the Nov. 19 shooting death of 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis. Peake told authorities that he had been lured to the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque hours before a rivalry game between the Aggies and the Lobos.

The 21-year-old junior forward was subjected to an assault with a baseball bat by Travis and two other men in a dormitory parking lot, authorities stated. Video surveillance then showed an exchange of gunfire between Peake and Travis, and authorities said Travis died at the scene after being shot multiple times while Peake suffered a leg wound.

Peake entered the NCAA transfer portal in December but has not committed to another team.

New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program in February following a review of a campus police report in which an Aggies player alleged that three of his teammates committed acts of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.