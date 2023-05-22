A's Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Fired After Using Racial Slur on Air During Royals Game

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

NBC Sports California fired veteran Oakland Athletics play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper on Monday following an internal review after he used a racial slur during the broadcast of a May 5 game.

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately," the network said in a statement, per Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News. "We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years."

McDonald reported "the decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review."

Kuiper had not worked a game since the May 5 one between the Athletics and Kansas City Royals because he was suspended after he used the slur when describing a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

"I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said," Kuiper said in a previous apology after it was revealed he was suspended, per McDonald. "I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies."

Bob Kendrick, who is the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, responded to the situation at the time and said, "The word is painful and has no place in our society."

This was Kuiper's 20th season working on Athletics broadcasts. He started in 2004 as an on-field correspondent who would fill-in as needed and was moved to primary play-by-play announcer in 2006.

While he never played in the major leagues, the Cincinnati Reds selected him with a 10th-round pick in the 1982 draft. He played in the minor leagues and in the New York Penn League before shifting to a career of broadcasting.