Tony Allen Pleads Guilty in Health Care Fraud Case, Could Face 2-Year Prison Sentence

Former NBA guard Tony Allen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, per Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian.

Hill noted that Allen faces a prison sentence of up to two years, but other players who pleaded guilty in the case didn't receive any jail time. Allen also reportedly doesn't face restitution because he paid back the money he owed.

Allen, who starred for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2010 to 2017, was one of 18 players who were charged in October 2021 for being part of a $4 million health benefits scam, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The 41-year-old reportedly received $265,000 for chiropractic services and $155,075 for dental services.

Allen will be sentenced on Aug. 8. His wife, Desiree, was also charged as part of the case and pleaded guilty.

The Grizzlies had planned to retire Allen's jersey in January 2022 but ultimately decided to postpone the ceremony. During his time in Memphis, Allen was a part of the famed "Grit and Grind Era" that saw the Grizzlies rely on tough defense as their formula for success.

Allen earned all six of his All-Defensive selections while he was in Memphis, earning first-team honors three times. His jersey has yet to be retired by the Grizzlies.