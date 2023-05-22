NFL Rumors: Commanders Unlikely to Be Penalized for Alleged Andrew Luck Tampering

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders faced allegations of tampering for their reported pursuit of retired quarterback Andrew Luck, but they seem to have avoided any punishment.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Commanders are "unlikely to face any penalties" stemming from the allegations.

Earlier this month, the Indianapolis Colts reportedly asked the NFL to investigate the Commanders for allegedly making contact with Luck last offseason as the team decided on its next starting quarterback. Luck abruptly retired prior to the 2019 season at the age of 29 and the Colts still own his contractual rights. A report from ESPN's John Keim stated that Washington "even phoned about retired Andrew Luck, just in case" before trading with Indianapolis to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz.

However, Maske and Jhabvala reported at the time that a source within Luck's camp said Washington had not been in contact with the 33-year-old, his father or his uncle, who was his agent during his playing career.

A source told Maske and Jhabvala that it was determined that "not enough hard evidence" of impermissible contact by the Commanders and the situation likely is "going to fade away." It also reportedly "does not appear the NFL launched a formal investigation of the allegation."

At the time of his retirement, Luck said he felt "exhausted" from sustaining multiple injuries over the course of his short career. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.

The Commanders are set to roll with second-year quarterback Sam Howell as their starter for the 2023 season.