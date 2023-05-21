What Is the Going Contract Rate for Every Position in Today's NFL?

0 of 13

David Berding/Getty Images

The NFL is many things.

It's the greatest sport in the world. It's a source of entertainment for millions of people worldwide. And it's a business—a multi-billion dollar business.

A big part of that business lies in the awarding of contracts to the league's players. There are 53 on each roster during the regular season. And in 2023, each team has just under $225 million to spend on them.

Of course, that money won't be allocated equally. Because players are not created equally. Some are just better at football than others. And some positions have more value to NFL teams than others.

For whatever reason, wide receivers (on average) are paid more than running backs. Edge-rushers are paid more than cornerbacks. And quarterbacks are paid more than everybody.

OK, so we know why quarterbacks are paid more—it's the most important position in the game. But running backs aren't necessarily less important than guards—they just have a shorter shelf life. It's harder to find high-end tackles than centers, so the former make more money.

But what's the going rate for these different positions? What does a superstar quarterback cost? A second-tier tight end? A middling off-ball linebacker?

This column endeavors to answer that question in terms of average annual salary, along with some examples of players in each tier who will be angling for a payday next offseason—if not sooner.

Salary and salary cap data courtesy of Spotrac.

