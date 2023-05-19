Former World No. 1 Simona Halep Faces Additional Tennis Anti-Doping Charge from ITIA

Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former world No. 1 women's tennis player Simona Halep has been charged with a second anti-doping violation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after "irregularities" were found in her biological passport.

Halep has been out of professional tennis since she tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.