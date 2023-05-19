Matt Araiza No Longer Subject of SDSU Investigation After Gang-Rape Allegations

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

San Diego State University said an independent investigation could not corroborate allegations that former punter Matt Araiza was among the players who allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in 2021.

"There are no findings against Matt Araiza," the school said in a statement to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports on Thursday.



The school further confirmed he is no longer "subject of an active investigation" as the university continues looking into the allegations.

Araiza and at least two former San Diego State football players were accused of raping the girl at an off-campus party in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed last August. The allegations led to the Buffalo Bills cutting Araiza just months after taking him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The San Diego Police Department investigated the claims and announced in December that no criminal charges would be filed. In transcripts released this month, deputy district attorney Trisha Amador said her office determined Araiza already left the party before the alleged rape took place.

"All I know is that at that point, suspect Araiza is gone from the party," Amador said.

Araiza has conceded he had sexual relations with the girl prior to leaving but maintained it was consensual. Amador also said she could not determine whether the sex acts committed on video obtained by her office were consensual or rape.

"The witnesses say … that shortly after you arrived at the party, you left and came back shortly thereafter," Amador said. "And you told [a friend], 'I just had sex.' ... You didn't appear unhappy. You appeared to be having fun and that the encounter on the side of the house with Matt, suspect Araiza, was consensual."