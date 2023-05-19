TSN: NHL to Review Quenneville; Ex-HC Resigned amid Blackhawks' Sex Abuse Allegations

Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Former NHL head coach Joel Quenneville is set to meet with commissioner Gary Bettman after he resigned his position with the Florida Panthers in October 2021 amid an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and a coverup by team officials when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, Quenneville and Bettman will meet "as soon as the season ends" to review his status in the league.

The Blackhawks hired an independent firm to investigate allegations of sexual assault made by former prospect Kyle Beach involving video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Findings from the investigation, released in October 2021, revealed Quenneville, team counselor Jim Gary and five members of Chicago's senior management opted to defer any discipline on Aldrich to then-president John McDonough to avoid taking the team's focus away from the postseason.



The 64-year-old resigned his position with the Panthers on Oct. 28, 2021, after results of the investigation became public and he had a meeting with Bettman and others.



Bettman said in a statement at the time that any attempt by Quenneville to reenter the NHL in any capacity would require a meeting between the two "in advance in order to determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place."

Quenneville denied having any knowledge of the allegations against Aldrich when he offered to participate in the review.

"I first learned of these allegations through the media earlier this summer," he said in a statement released by the Panthers on July 13, 2021. "I have contacted the Blackhawks organization to let them know I will support and participate in the independent review. Out of respect for all those involved, I won't comment further while this matter is before the courts."

The investigation determined on May 23, 2010, "Blackhawks' Senior Director of Hockey Administration Al MacIsaac was told by a Blackhawks employee that there may have been a sexual encounter involving Aldrich and John Doe."

MacIsaac relayed the information to Gary. Later that same day, the team counselor spoke with Quenneville and the members of senior management "to discuss what had been learned about Aldrich and John Doe."

The meeting between Gary, Quenneville and Blackhawks senior management occurred "within an hour" of the team's Game 4 victory over the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final, which clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

Beach revealed himself to be John Doe after the results of the investigation were made public.

Quenneville, who was fired by the Blackhawks early in the 2018-19 season after a slow start, was hired by the Panthers in April 2019.

