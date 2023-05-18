LaMelo Ball 'Likely' to Sign Hornets Contract Extension After Draft, Says NBA Expert

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is a key piece of the Charlotte Hornets' future, but the 2020 third overall pick remains without a contract extension.

However, that could change in the near future, as ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Thursday that Ball is "likely" to sign an extension after the 2023 NBA draft.

Marks wrote:

"I don't believe there's a clear-cut favorite after [Victor] Wembanyama. There's an argument that Charlotte should not go [Scoot] Henderson with LaMelo Ball on the roster and likely to sign an extension in the offseason. However, what happens if the Hornets front office feels that there's enough separation from Henderson and [Brandon] Miller as the best available player? Would the Hornets go guard or look at Miller, who fits better long term?"

The Hornets own the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, and it's unclear if the franchise is leaning more toward selecting Henderson, who is widely believed to be the second-best prospect in this year's class, or Miller, who was a star for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Henderson is a point guard, so his fit alongside Ball is unclear. Miller is a forward, and he'd likely be a better fit for the franchise long term alongside Ball.

Ball was in the midst of the best season of his career in 2022-23 before suffering a fractured right ankle and missing the remainder of the year. The 21-year-old averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep.

The Hornets picked up Ball's club option for 2023-24 worth $10.9 million, so even if the sides don't agree to terms on an extension, he'll remain in Charlotte for at least one more season before becoming a restricted free agent.