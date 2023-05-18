Former 49ers FB Bruce Miller Accused of Death Threat by Congressman Eric Swalwell

Rich Kane/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eric Swalwell, a Democratic congressman from California, alleged Thursday that former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller levied a death threat against him on social media.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Swalwell said he received a direct message on Twitter believed to be from Miller that read: "Almost time!!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution f--kin traitor."

Swallwell told Raj Mathal of NBC Bay Area that the Capitol Police are aware of the matter before adding: "My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution ... apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable."

The 35-year-old Miller was a seventh-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2011 out of the University of Central Florida.

He played for the Niners from 2011 through 2015, and after spending four years out of football, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and appeared in eight games for them that year.

Miller played in 85 contests across six NFL seasons, registering 77 receptions for 736 yards and three touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 28 times for 62 yards and one score.

In 2016, the 49ers released Miller after it was alleged that he assaulted two men, including a 70-year-old. He previously pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge in 2015 and was ordered to undergo counseling.

During his final NFL season with the Jags in 2020, Miller was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.