Report: Brandon Miller's Draft Stock Won't Change Unless He Lies or Is Charged

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Barring a new development, Brandon Miller's alleged connection to a fatal shooting may not have a significant impact on the Alabama star's stock ahead of the 2023 NBA draft, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

In March, former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were indicted on capital murder charges in connection to the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. Davis allegedly shot Harris with a gun given to him by Miles.

A police detective in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, testified that Miles had texted Miller to bring the gun to the scene. While Miller did drive there, he denied knowing the gun was in his backseat.

Prosecutors have yet to charge Miller with a crime, and a deputy district attorney said in February there was nothing he could be charged with based on the information known at the time.

Aldridge spoke to sources from multiple NBA franchises and reported "not one team I contacted ... thought his draft position would suffer in any way because of his role in the shooting."

One executive said Miller's stock might be hurt if he lies during his individual interviews.

"Integrity is more relevant than criminal friends; one we can fix, the other, we can't," the exec said.

Another executive said the 6'9" forward could be unaffected "unless he ends up being charged with something."

Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in his one season at Alabama. He helped the Tide go 31-6 and claim the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Miller fourth on his 2023 big board and projected him to go third overall to the Portland Trail Blazers in his post-lottery mock draft.