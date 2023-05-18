Nick Kyrgios Out for French Open Due to Injury Suffered During Theft of His Car

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios will miss the 2023 French Open because of injuries suffered during the theft of his car earlier this month.

Daniel Horsfall, Kyrgios' agent, told Reuters (h/t ESPN) that his client "lacerated the side of his left foot" on May 1 during an incident in which his Tesla was stolen and his mother was held up at gunpoint.

It was initially believed Kyrgios' recovery from knee surgery, which has prevented him from playing in a tournament all year, was the reason he wouldn't compete at Roland Garros.

According to Horsfall, the foot injury set Kyrgios "back about 2½ weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam."

Kyrgios wrote about the situation involving his mother and car on his Instagram story on May 4 (h/t ESPN.com): "Last couple days has been rough ... haven't slept much and battling a little. Appreciative of all the support."

Per court documents obtained by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (h/t Associated Press), a man allegedly pointed a long-barreled gun at Kyrgios' mother and stole the tennis star's Tesla.

The documents noted Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as the police were in pursuit. The man was arrested, denied bail and has been charged with five crimes including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.

Kyrgios announced in January he was withdrawing from the Australian Open due to parameniscal cyst growing in his meniscus that caused a slight tear in the cartilage and required surgery.

The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in a tournament since the Nitto ATP Finals in doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis. He made his first grand-slam tournament final last year at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets.