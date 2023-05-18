Former Raiders CB Damon Arnette Indicted on Felony Gun Charges from 2022 Altercation

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has been indicted in Las Vegas on assault with a weapon and concealed firearm charges after authorities say he brandished a .45-caliber handgun during an argument with casino valets, per ESPN.

Arnette was initially arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, per Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Prosecutors dropped those charges, citing a lack of evidence. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said at the time that the case could still be heard by a grand jury in the future if more evidence surfaced since no charges were formally filed.

Arnette, 26, was a first-round selection by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft and appeared in 13 games for the team across two seasons (seven starts), accumulating 29 tackles and three passes defensed.

The Raiders cut him in November 2021 after a video showed him making death threats while holding a gun, though he wasn't charged by authorities.

Then-general manager Mike Mayock told reporters at the time the decision to release Arnette was "very painful" and noted that the team "spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all aspects of his life."

"There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can't stand, we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life," he added. "The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community."

Additionally, Arnette was sued by a woman in November 2021 who accused him of hitting her car with his SUV while going at least 65 mph and injuring her before fleeing the scene. That alleged incident took place in in October 2020.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at the scene of a crash and improper lane change and pleaded guilty, paying a fine.

He was also sued by a valet in June 2021, who accused Arnette of spitting at him, poking him in the chest and berating him with obscenities.

Arnette later signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2022 but was cut by the team days later following his arrest in Las Vegas.