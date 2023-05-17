Aces' Becky Hammon Denies Mistreatment of Dearica Hamby After WNBA Suspension

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces coach/general manager Becky Hammon vehemently denied any wrongdoing regarding the organization's treatment of former forward Dearica Hamby on Wednesday.

"I don't recall my relationship with Hamby being anything but on the up-and-up, and I'm just -- obviously along with the organization—disappointed with the findings," Hammon told reporters. "It's never [good] to have your name be associated with something like that, which is not who you are as a person. That's not how I operate. I did talk to my team; they were great. I have to say they've been very professional throughout this whole process."

The WNBA suspended Hammon for two games and stripped the Aces of their 2025 first-round draft pick after an investigation found the franchise "violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies."

The investigation was not able to corroborate claims of salary-cap circumvention and retaliation against Hamby, which were made after the Aces traded her to the Los Angeles Sparks.

