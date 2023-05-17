X

    Report: Blazers Expected to Shop No. 3 Pick to Help Lillard; Grant Set to Return

    Damian Lillard gave the Portland Trail Blazers a very public directive: He has no interest in adding another teenager to the roster.

    The Blazers seem prepared to oblige.

    ESPN's Zach Lowe reported league executives expect the Blazers to heavily shop the No. 3 overall pick in June's draft in an attempt to land a veteran piece next to Lillard. Most view the 2023 draft as a three-player class, with Victor Wembenyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller all projecting as future All-Stars.

    The Blazers also publicly endorsed a Lillard-centric rebuild in an e-mail to fans after the completion of the draft lottery:

    Alex Tam 譚汶材 @alexctam

    Blazers just sent an email saying they're ready to build a team around Dame.<br><br>Put those Dame trade ideas to rest. <a href="https://t.co/GufISIdqCj">pic.twitter.com/GufISIdqCj</a>

    Portland's good lottery luck gives the franchise power it might not otherwise have to acquire a high-quality veteran via trade while also retaining forward Jerami Grant, who Lowe reported is expected to return on a new contract.

