Report: Blazers Expected to Shop No. 3 Pick to Help Lillard; Grant Set to Return

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Damian Lillard gave the Portland Trail Blazers a very public directive: He has no interest in adding another teenager to the roster.

The Blazers seem prepared to oblige.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported league executives expect the Blazers to heavily shop the No. 3 overall pick in June's draft in an attempt to land a veteran piece next to Lillard. Most view the 2023 draft as a three-player class, with Victor Wembenyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller all projecting as future All-Stars.

The Blazers also publicly endorsed a Lillard-centric rebuild in an e-mail to fans after the completion of the draft lottery:

Portland's good lottery luck gives the franchise power it might not otherwise have to acquire a high-quality veteran via trade while also retaining forward Jerami Grant, who Lowe reported is expected to return on a new contract.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

