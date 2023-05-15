Terry McDonough Alleges Defamation, Invasion of Privacy by Michael Bidwill, Cardinals

AP Photo/Matt York, File

Former Arizona Cardinals vice president of player development Terry McDonough has accused the organization and owner Michael Bidwill of defamation and invasion of privacy in an amended arbitration complaint, according to ESPN's Tisha Thompson.

Jeffrey Mishkin has been appointed by the NFL to oversee the dispute.

On April 4, McDonough accused Bidwill of "gross misconduct—including cheating, discrimination and harassment—in an arbitration claim sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell," per Thompson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time that McDonough said he and former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks were forced to use burner phones at the behest of Bidwill to contact former general manager Steve Keim while he was serving a five-week suspension following a DUI in 2018.

He said he and Wilks had objected to the alleged scheme, and that Bidwill not only demoted him but subjected him to "bullying, mocking, harassing and abusive behavior."

The Cardinals publicly denied those accusations and responded by saying the team had "learned of disturbing allegations of extreme domestic violence" by McDonough and that a "close family member" of his told the organization he had "'abandoned responsibility' to one of his children and cut her off financially."

McDonough's amended complaint said the team "publicly disclosed private facts" about him while making "false and defamatory statements" as part of an "effort to intimidate and harass him and his family members."

"That is the most bizarre and dishonest thing that I have ever heard," his wife, Lynette, told Thompson about the Cardinals' public statement.

"Terry has always taken care of his daughter and his two boys and still, to this day, takes care of his daughter, Caroline," she added. "I have so much admiration for Terry because he is the kind of man who devoted all his time and energy to his children. He was always there for every game and every event."

The Cardinals also accused McDonough of "volatile demeanor toward colleagues," along with both "prolonged tardiness and disregarding team protocol" and "willful insubordination."

McDonough also denied those claims.