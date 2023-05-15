WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Not Listed on Backstage Rosters for Creative amid Absence

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE programming for quite some time, and now his status with the company is in question.

According to PW Insider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Wyatt "is not currently listed in any fashion internally on the WWE roster."

Fightful Select (h/t Ross W Berman IV of WrestlingInc.com) later reported Wyatt isn't listed "due to his current inability to take part in storylines due to health issues." The report also noted that Uncle Howdy is also still with WWE.

Wyatt has not wrestled on television since his Pitch Black match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January. He performed during live events but hasn't done so since February. It was reported that he's not cleared to compete right now.

The 35-year-old made a critically-acclaimed return to WWE last October after he was released in July 2021.

However, the popular Superstar hasn't lived up to expectations and fans quickly lost interest. Wyatt wasn't selected by Raw or SmackDown during the recent WWE draft.

Now, it sounds like there's a chance Wyatt won't be back anytime soon.

