Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks' Domestic Assault, Vandalism Charges Dropped

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Nashville, Tennessee, prosecutors dropped a pair of misdemeanor charges—one count of domestic assault with bodily injury and one count of vandalism under $1,000—against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks following his April 15 arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

He was arrested after his ex-girlfriend accused him of grabbing her hand during an argument, ripping her phone away and throwing it to the ground, breaking it in the process, per Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union.

Claybrooks' ex-girlfriend had reportedly told his current girlfriend, whom he was with outside of a theater, that she had been with him the night before and had proof on her phone. Authorities said the ex-girlfriend had bruises and abrasions on her right hand.

Following his arrest, Claybrooks was released on a $2,500 bond. TMZ Sports noted it was "unclear" why the charges against him were dropped.

"The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information," Jaguars senior vice president and chief communications officer John Dever stated in April. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Claybrooks, 25, has appeared in 46 games with six starts over three seasons after he was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Largely a special teams player, the former Memphis defensive back has recorded 81 tackles, a fumble recovery and five passes defensed.