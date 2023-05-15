Report: Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Worth $410K

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Liberty agreed to a two-year extension with Sabrina Ionescu, according to Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats.

Ionescu is entering the final year of her rookie contract. Under the terms of her extension, she'll earn $202,000 in 2024 and $208,060 in 2025. Those figures are both slightly below the WNBA's maximum salaries ($208,219; $214,466) outlined for those seasons.

