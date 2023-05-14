Rockies' Ryan Feltner Hospitalized After Being Struck in the Head by Line-Drive Hit

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was hospitalized after a line drive off the bat of Nick Castellanos hit him in the head during Saturday's game, per Mike Cranston of the Associated Press.

Cranston noted the line drive was traveling at 92.7 mph off the bat and sent Feltner crashing to the ground.

After he remained down for some time, he walked off the field with the help of two staff members. The incident happened in the second inning.

"There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first," Castellanos said. "As soon as I touched first, I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn't happen."

Feltner has a 5.86 ERA, 1.755 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 35.1 innings across eight games this season.

Philadelphia won the game 7-4, which extended its winning streak to a season-high five games.