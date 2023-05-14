Ja Morant Appears to Flash Alleged Gun During IG Live Video 2 Months After Suspension

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was suspended in March after live-streaming a video in which he was holding a gun.

He appears to have done something similar Saturday:

Morant was seen holding a gun during an Instagram Live video inside a Denver nightclub in March. The NBA suspended him for eight games without pay after the incident.

In March, the NBA announced it suspended him "for conduct detrimental to the league" following a meeting with Commissioner Adam Silver.

While the league's release said it "did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period," Silver released a statement regarding the Grizzlies star's actions:

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

The Glendale (Colorado) Police Department investigated the March incident and did not charge Morant with a crime.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time the 23-year-old was enrolled in a counseling program in Florida prior to meeting with Silver and eventually returning to the court.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said in a March statement. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Morant made a number of headlines outside of basketball this season.

Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post cited police records in March that said the head of security at a mall said Morant "threatened" him in the summer of 2022 and that someone with the Grizzlies guard shoved him in the head.

A police report also described an incident just four days later in which a teenage boy alleged Morant punched him in the head multiple times during a pickup basketball game and then went into a house only to emerge with a gun.

Morant said he was acting in self-defense after the boy threw the ball at his head.

Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported in February that there was an altercation between members of the Indiana Pacers' traveling party and Morant's acquaintances after a game.

While the NBA could not confirm if there was a weapon present, those with the Pacers said someone in the car that the Grizzlies guard was in shone a laser on them. A witness said it was "100 percent" attached to a gun, while another added, "we felt we were in grave danger."

Morant eventually returned to the court following his March suspension, and the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.