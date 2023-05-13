Joe Fournier Slams KSI, Says He 'Cheated' with Illegal Elbow in Knockout Win

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Joe Fournier believes that KSI cheated by knocking him out with an illegal elbow during the second round of their exhibition boxing match for the MF cruiserweight title.

Interviewer Fred Beck's full chat with Fournier can be found here.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani agreed that the elbow led to the knockout.

As for KSI, he had some words for professional boxer Tommy Fury in the aftermath of his win:

The match served as the main event of the MF & DAZN: X Series 007 fight card from London's Wembley Arena.

The 29-year-old KSI is an English YouTuber and entertainer who has seven boxing matches on his record (one professional, four exhibition and two amateur). He has gone 6-0-1 all time, including 4-0 with knockouts in all of his exhibitions.

The 40-year-old Fournier is a businessman and professional boxer. He has a 9-0-1 professional record. He's lost both of his exhibition matches, one of which was to former boxing champion David Haye.