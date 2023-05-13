ESPN: NFLPA Investigating Agent for Allegedly Trying to Entice Teams to Draft Players

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Agent David Canter is being investigated by the NFL Players Association for allegedly trying to entice teams to select players he represents during the 2023 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Canter is alleged to have "contacted several teams throughout the NFL draft weekend offering the use of vacation properties belonging to him and his wife" if a club drafted one of his clients.

Canter's actions were described as a "form of bribery."

Adam Kenner, Canter's attorney, denied his client engaged in any wrongdoing in a statement provided to Pryor: "We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams. Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio confirmed the existence of the allegations, with one anonymous general manager saying he received such an offer and at least two others received similar offers.

Pryor noted the NFLPA doesn't have explicit rules prohibiting an agent from trying to incentivize a team from drafting a player, but the investigation will determine if Canter's alleged conduct violated certain articles in the Regulations for Contract Advisors.

The main article in question prohibits "engaging in unlawful conduct and/or conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or other activity which reflects adversely on his/her fitness as a Contract Advisor or jeopardizes his/her effective representation of NFL players."

Per Pryor, any potential discipline imposed on Canter will be determined by "the Committee on Agent Relations and Discipline (CARD), a small group composed of active and former players chosen by NFLPA president JC Tretter and guided by the NFLPA's legal department."

Depending on the investigation's findings, Canter could be subject to a fine, suspension or having his agent certification revoked.

According to Pryor, Canter has "several recent incidents" on his disciplinary record that will be factored into the committee's final decision.

Canter is president of GSE Worldwide. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence are among the current players represented by the agency, per the firm's official website.

Per Canter's official profile on NFLPA.com, he has been a certified agent since 1997 and has negotiated 37 current player contracts.