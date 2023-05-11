Report: Hurts, Eagles vs. Mahomes, Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch Set for Nov. 20 on MNF

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL fans will be treated to a Super Bowl rematch on Nov. 20.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, a chance for the Birds to get vengeance for a 38-35 Super Bowl loss.

