    Pat McAfee Says Brett Favre Has Withdrawn Defamation Lawsuit; No Settlement Paid

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Former NFL player and host Pat McAfee speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
    Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

    Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has reportedly dropped his defamation suit against Pat McAfee.

    The former NFL punter announced Thursday on his show that Favre has withdrawn the suit, adding that there was no agreed-upon financial settlement between the two:

    Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: <a href="https://t.co/wmZfVKcNji">pic.twitter.com/wmZfVKcNji</a>

    Favre sued McAfee and others in February over comments made about him and his alleged role in a wide-ranging welfare scandal in Mississippi.

    The 11-time Pro Bowler amended the suit in April and accused McAfee of "actual malice."

    BREAKING: Brett Favre files amended defamation lawsuit vs. Pat McAfee, adds 7 new paragraphs of "actual malice" allegations, and says McAfee knows the statements are false "because the lie is the point" and "helps McAfee accumulate more social media views, likes, and followers." <a href="https://t.co/Q4QAbAmQSS">pic.twitter.com/Q4QAbAmQSS</a>

    Para. 24: "Nor was it ever alleged or argued in the MDHS proceeding that Favre had ever knowingly received welfare funds—much less that Favre had ever stolen money from poor people in Mississippi." <a href="https://t.co/nLC7uPbAV1">pic.twitter.com/nLC7uPbAV1</a>

    Para. 31: "McAfee's refusal to retract his defamatory statements further demonstrates that McAfee is purposefully avoiding the truth, intentionally neglecting to investigate further, and deliberately maintaining his accusation to benefit from the gravity, controversy, and… <a href="https://t.co/Kzw4S0RszN">pic.twitter.com/Kzw4S0RszN</a>

    Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today earned a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on the misappropriation of welfare money in the state. Favre's alleged involvement was among the revelations as the story unfolded.

    In April 2022, Wolfe detailed how Favre allegedly worked with state officials to funnel money toward a new volleyball stadium at Southern Miss, his alma mater. A pharmaceutical company to which he had ties also received $2.15 million from what were Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

    McAfee discussed the story on the Sept. 14 edition of his show and repeated in November how he thought Favre was "stealing money from people."

    Every time Brett Favre's name comes up you HAVE to talk about him stealing money from people<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/LD7Zk1H3gL">pic.twitter.com/LD7Zk1H3gL</a>

    Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee cited an Atlanta-based lawyer who said the defamation suit against McAfee "has the makings of a coin toss" if staged in Mississippi state court. However, McAfee successfully appealed to have the case moved to federal court in March.

    Shortly thereafter, he filed to have the suit dismissed altogether.