Pat McAfee Says Brett Favre Has Withdrawn Defamation Lawsuit; No Settlement Paid

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has reportedly dropped his defamation suit against Pat McAfee.

The former NFL punter announced Thursday on his show that Favre has withdrawn the suit, adding that there was no agreed-upon financial settlement between the two:

Favre sued McAfee and others in February over comments made about him and his alleged role in a wide-ranging welfare scandal in Mississippi.

The 11-time Pro Bowler amended the suit in April and accused McAfee of "actual malice."

Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today earned a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on the misappropriation of welfare money in the state. Favre's alleged involvement was among the revelations as the story unfolded.

In April 2022, Wolfe detailed how Favre allegedly worked with state officials to funnel money toward a new volleyball stadium at Southern Miss, his alma mater. A pharmaceutical company to which he had ties also received $2.15 million from what were Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

McAfee discussed the story on the Sept. 14 edition of his show and repeated in November how he thought Favre was "stealing money from people."

Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee cited an Atlanta-based lawyer who said the defamation suit against McAfee "has the makings of a coin toss" if staged in Mississippi state court. However, McAfee successfully appealed to have the case moved to federal court in March.

Shortly thereafter, he filed to have the suit dismissed altogether.