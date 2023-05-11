Report: MLS' Max Alves Suspended After Alleged Unlawful Sports Gambling

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Max Alves has been suspended by the Colorado Rapids while under MLS investigation over allegations of unlawful sports betting.

The Rapids released a statement Wednesday announcing an unnamed player "has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation" into reports a Colorado player was illegally involved in gambling.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported Alves was the player suspended. MLS said in a separate statement there is also a former player allegedly involved in connection with the unlawful sports gambling.

On Wednesday, state prosecutors in Brazil charged 16 people with match-fixing. The alleged offenses are said to have taken place in 13 different matches, including eight last year in the Brazilian League.

Pedrinho and Bryan Garcia of Athletico, Richard of Cruzeiro, Vitor Mendes of Fluminense and Nino Paraiba of America were also suspended by their respective clubs.

Players from Santos, Juventude and Cuiaba were also among the accused.

Citing a report from Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Carlisle wrote Alves was linked to the investigation and appeared to be paid $12,000 "by an organization to receive a yellow card in a match against the L.A. Galaxy on Sept. 17, 2022, which he did roughly 90 seconds after entering the game as a substitute."

Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino announced on Wednesday the country was launching an investigation into match-fixing that could have "international repercussions" in the wake of the state's investigation into the situation.

Alves joined the Rapids in January 2022 after beginning his senior career with Flamengo.