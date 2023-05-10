Dodgers' Mookie Betts Staying at Airbnb Instead of Allegedly Haunted Milwaukee Hotel

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Mookie Betts is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, and he's not going to let a little paranormal activity take him off his game.

While the entire Los Angeles Dodgers' roster stayed at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee this week for the team's three-game series against the Brewers, Betts admitted that he booked an Airbnb because he didn't want to stay in the alleged haunted hotel.

"It was a good excuse (not to stay there)," Betts said, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Betts added that he doesn't necessarily believe in ghosts, but he didn't want to have to find out they exist by staying at the historic hotel.

"You can tell me what happened after," he said. "I just don't want to find out myself."

Additionally, Betts said that he has stayed at the Pfister Hotel previously, and while he didn't experience anything out of the ordinary, staying at the hotel resulted in him being unable to sleep.

"But I couldn't sleep," Betts said. "Every noise, I'd be like, 'Is that something?'"

The Pfister Hotel was built in 1893 and it has developed a reputation among major leaguers for its paranormal activity.

In 2001, Adrián Beltré told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci that he experienced various unexplained events, including his television turning on and off by itself and a knocking at his door.

In 2008, Carlos Gomez told Patrick Reusse of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that his iPod began randomly playing music and vibrating loudly.

As recently as May 2022, members of the Atlanta Braves were staying at the hotel when it experienced an extended power outage that left them unable to shower.

Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Upton are among those who spoke to ESPN's Stacey Pressman in May 2013 about their own paranormal experiences staying at the Pfister Hotel.

Luckily for Betts, L.A.'s series against the Brewers is complete and the team won't return to Milwaukee for the remainder of the regular season.