Realistic Trade Packages for NBA's Worst Teams This Offseason

1 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets Receive: SG Dalen Terry, PG Lonzo Ball, SF Derrick Jones Jr. (player option)

Chicago Bulls Receive: G/F Gordon Hayward

The Hornets took a major step back in 2022-23 and could already feel pressure to keep LaMelo Ball happy as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Hayward, now 33 and entering the last year of his own contract, shouldn't be viewed as a core piece in Charlotte any longer. The Hornets should see what they can get for Hayward before he likely leaves in free agency next season, even if the return is modest.

This is where both teams can help each other.

Lonzo Ball is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season following a third knee surgery, but even having him around the team in Charlotte and with his brother could help keep LaMelo happy. If this latest knee surgery is a success, a future backcourt featuring both Ball brothers could be a huge win for Charlotte, given the collective size, passing and defensive abilities of both. If Lonzo continues to miss time, his contract is down to just one guaranteed year plus a player option for $21.4 million in 2024-25.

For now, the Hornets receive Terry, the 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft out of Arizona. The 20-year-old played sparingly as a rookie but has terrific size for a shooting guard at 6'7", with his long arms able to shoot over or around defenders. Per 36 minutes of play, Terry averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and shot 44.4 percent overall. Jones helps fill minutes on the wing for Charlotte with Hayward gone, although he'd need to pick up his $3.4 million player option first.

With the Bulls looking to win now, moving Ball for a player like Hayward who can play immediately is the right move.

Hayward put up 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 47.5 percent overall this past season for the Hornets and could serve as a starter between Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan or become the team's sixth man.

With the Bulls' offense struggling this season (24th overall, 112.8 rating), essentially swapping Terry and Jones for Hayward would improve this scoring attack while also shedding $21.4 million worth of salary in 2024-25.