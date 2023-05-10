Devin Willock's Father Files $40M Lawsuit Against Jalen Carter, UGA Over Fatal Crash

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Dave Willock, the father of Devin Willock, has filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association stemming from the fatal crash that killed the former Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January, per ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, says the UGA athletic department should be held liable for the crash. It also names former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, LeCroy's estate and Toppers International strip club, where the group had gathered before the crash, as defendants.

Dave Willock and the Willock estate are seeking $30 million in damages from the defendants, according to WSBTV.com. They are seeking an additional $10 million in damages from Carter.

Dave Willock's attorneys also informed Georgia's Board of Regents in April that they intend to sue the university for $2 million in damages.

The Bulldogs, who won their second consecutive national title on Jan. 9 against the TCU Horned Frogs, celebrated their championship with a parade and ceremony on the Georgia campus on Jan. 14.

Hours after the celebration, Devin Willock and LeCroy died in a car crash less than two miles from the university's campus early on Jan. 15. According to police, LeCroy was racing Carter's vehicle before the crash.

Willock, who was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the vehicle, died at the scene. LeCroy died after being transported to the hospital.

Police said LeCroy's vehicle was traveling at a speed of 104 mph before it hit two power poles and a number of trees. Her blood alcohol concentration of 0.197 was nearly two-and-a-half times the Georgia legal limit, per police.

LeCroy had received four speeding tickets over the last six years, and Dave Willock's attorneys allege Georgia officials knew of her driving history.

Former Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon and staffer Tory Bowles were also involved in the crash, but both survived.

Carter, who was drafted ninth overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in April, pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with the crash. He was sentenced to 12 months' probation and 50 hours of community service and fined $1,000.