Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau Agrees to Saints Contract After Lymphoma Diagnosis

After spending the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Foster Moreau is going to play closer to home.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Moreau's agency, JL Sports, said the veteran tight end has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Moureau announced in March he was stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the Saints.

