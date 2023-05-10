NBA Rumors: JJ Redick 'Looked Into' by Raptors as Potential Head Coaching Candidate

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

As the Toronto Raptors continue their search for a new head coach, the franchise is reportedly eyeing a unique potential candidate.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Raptors have "looked into the possibility" of former NBA shooting guard and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick "being head coach material."

The Raptors are in the market for a new head coach after firing Nick Nurse following a tumultuous 2022-23 season that saw the team finish with a 41-41 record and fall to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament. Nurse had been a part of the Toronto organization for the past 10 years and spent the past five as head coach.

Redick has no professional coaching experience, but he's become one of the most respected basketball analysts in recent years because of his vast knowledge of the game. He also has strong relationships with players across the league thanks in part to hosting The Old Man and the Three podcast, where he regularly interviews some of the NBA's top stars.

The 11th overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft, Redick suited up for six different teams during his playing career before retiring in 2021. While he was never considered a superstar-caliber player, he starred in his role as a three-point sharpshooter and backcourt defender. The 38-year-old shot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc over the course of his career.

Redick being eyed for a head coaching position makes him the latest ESPN analyst to draw interest to leave broadcasting for the sidelines. ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday was surprisingly named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts midway through last season. His former co-worker Dan Orlovsky said in February that he "came really close" to accepting a position on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff.

There's no guarantee Redick will earn the Raptors job, as there are other candidates for the position such as Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, per Grange. It's clear that Toronto will not limit itself in its search for the right person to take the helm.