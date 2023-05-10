Report: Forte Failed September Drug Test; Was Kentucky Derby Favorite Before Scratch

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Forte was once the favorite to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, but concern about a bruised right foot resulted in the Todd Pletcher-trained dark bay colt being scratched from the Run for the Roses.

Leading up to the Kentucky Derby, Forte had won five consecutive races dating back to the Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, in September.

While Forte's win in Saratoga Springs occurred eight months ago, it is back in the spotlight as the colt reportedly failed a post-race drug test after exiting the winner's circle, according to Joe Drape of the New York Times.

Forte tested positive for a substance "used to relieve pain and reduce inflammation," per Drape.

While Forte failed the drug test, he has yet to be adjudicated before New York regulators due to "repeated procedural delays sought by the trainer's counsel," a spokesperson for the New York State Gaming Commission told the New York Times.

Pletcher, a Hall of Fame trainer, is set to meet with New York racing officials on Wednesday regarding the failed drug test after Forte's camp attempted to push it back again on Tuesday.

Following the Hopeful Stakes, Forte went on to win four more races, most notably the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland Race Track in Lexington, Kentucky, in November and the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida, last month.

It's unclear if Forte had been drug-tested before or after any of the four races he was entered in following the Hopeful Stakes.

Pletcher, who has won two Kentucky Derbies and two Belmont Stakes, was fined $3,000 and given a 45-day suspension by the New York State Gaming Commission in 2004 for a medication violation, according to thoroughbredrulings.com.

A post-race drug test on Tales of Glory at Saratoga Race Course in August 2004 revealed the pain-relieving drug mepivacaine in the horse's system.

Pletcher was also given a warning in July 2008 by the New Jersey Racing Commission after a post-race drug test revealed Fever Gone had exceeded the allowable limits of the diruetic furosemide, per thoroughbredrulings.com.

In February 2010, the Florida Division of PariMutuel Wagering issued Pletcher a reprimand after finding the drug Omeprazole in Quality Road's urine sample, according to thoroughbredrulings.com. Omeprazole in humans is widely used to treat acid reflux.

The safety of racehorses has become a hot topic of late after seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to this year's Kentucky Derby.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which was established in 2020, was founded "to enhance the safety and wellbeing of both horse and rider while ensuring the integrity of the sport for the benefit of the industry, fans and bettors."

As for Forte, it's unclear when he'll race again. He is not currently eligible to run in the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in the Triple Crown, after being placed on the 14-day restricted list stemming from his scratch at the Kentucky Derby.

Forte can be removed from that list after completing a "satisfactory workout" for a state regulatory veterinarian and returning a negative blood sample, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said.