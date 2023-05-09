Prosecutors: Ex-Bills Punter Matt Araiza Wasn't Present for Alleged 2021 Gang Rape

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

It was announced in December that former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza would not face criminal charges after being accused of being involved in an alleged gang rape during a party at San Diego State in 2021. Now, details have emerged that reveal what led to the decision.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, a 200-plus page transcript of a 100-minute meeting between prosecutors and the alleged victim and her lawyer reveal that prosecutors determined that Araiza was not present when the alleged incident occurred.

"He wasn't even at the party anymore," deputy district attorney Trisha Amador explained to the girl. Later, Amador said of the timeline of events, "All I know is that at that point, suspect Araiza is gone from the party."

Araiza, who remains the subject of a civil lawsuit, was accused of leading the alleged victim to a bedroom where "at least three other men" waited during a party at a home near the SDSU campus on Oct. 15, 2021. Wetzel noted that prosecutors concluded that he "had 'left' the home at about 12:30 a.m., an hour prior to when evidence suggested the alleged gang rape would have occurred."

After the allegations surfaced last August, Araiza was released by the Bills. He remains out of football, though he reportedly maintains his denial of his participation in any gang rape, or knowledge that the alleged victim was below California's age of consent (18) or whether she was intoxicated. He allegedly had a separate encounter with the alleged victim prior to the incident.

"Any sexual contact, Ariaza has said, was consensual," Wetzel stated. "Now here, essentially, are local prosecutors making his case for him via a recording that not every jurisdiction provides."

Wetzel went on to state that prosecutors informed the alleged victim that video recordings of the incident "made it impossible to determine, let alone prosecute anyone, on whether there was a gang rape at all that night, rather than consensual sex with the other men."

"In looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forceable sexual assault based upon what happened," Amador told her.

The alleged victim's attorney Dan Gilleon reportedly told CBS8 in San Diego that the witness who prosecutors based their determination that Araiza wasn't present for the incident was a "buddy" of his.