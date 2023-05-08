Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Not Suspended for Shoving Suns Governor Mat Ishbia

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The NBA chose not to suspend Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jokić will, however, be fined $25,000, per Wojnarowski.

In the wake of Denver's 129-124 loss to Phoenix in Game 4, fans were left to wonder about the status of the team's best player.

During the second quarter, Jokić went to grab the ball from Suns majority governor Mat Ishbia for an inbound play. Ishbia initially didn't let go and then fell somewhat theatrically backward when Jokić nudged him aside to retrieve the ball after it bounced into the crowd.

The referees handed the two-time MVP a technical foul for pushing Ishbia, but it wasn't clear whether that would be the extent of his punishment. Even going by the letter of the law, the circumstances didn't necessarily leave a suspension as the only course of action.

For one, Ishbia got up from his seat in the front row, so Jokić could argue he didn't enter the stands. Some also thought Ishbia was the instigator since his holding onto the ball sparked the entire incident.

"[Crew chief Tony Brothers] told me I was elbowing the fan," Jokić told reporters after the game. "But the fan put the hand on me first. So I thought the league's supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I'm wrong, so we will see."

Ishbia's status as a team governor couldn't be totally divorced from the situation, either.

"Suspending Jokić because of a little shove of the Suns owner would open the league up to allegations of favoritism toward the Suns in a way that would be much harder to sidestep than if Jokić had pushed a regular fan," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski wrote.

No matter what the NBA decided, it was bound to upset a segment of fans.

Casual viewers would be disappointed to see Jokić miss such an important playoff game, while Krawczynski referenced the sense of injustice the Nuggets fanbase would feel.

By not suspending Jokić, the league opened itself up to criticism for what's perceived as an uneven penalty scale. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was suspended for stepping on Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis, and Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray got a one-game ban for making inappropriate contact with a referee. Why would Jokić be a special case?

One thing nobody can dispute is the 28-year-old's value to the top seed in the Western Conference. He's averaging 30.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists this postseason.

Jokić will need to continue that production in Game 5 on Tuesday if Denver is to regain its series lead.