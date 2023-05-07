UFC Fighter Tony Ferguson Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Rollover Crash

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested Sunday in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported Ferguson crashed his truck, which flipped onto its side. He refused to take a field sobriety test at the scene and was placed into custody.

