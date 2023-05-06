X

    A's Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Suspended Indefinitely After Using Racial Slur on Air

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 6, 2023

    MESA, AZ - MARCH 8: Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Jr. of the Oakland Athletics works from the pressbox during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium on March 8, 2015 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

    Oakland Athletics television broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during a pregame segment on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of the team's road contest against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

    Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle relayed the news.

    Matt Kawahara @matthewkawahara

    According to an NBC Sports California spokesperson, Glen Kuiper has been suspended and will be off the air until a review of Friday's incident is completed.

    The A's released this statement after the game:

    Oakland A's Communications @AthleticsPR

    The language used by Glen Kuiper during today's pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.

    Before the game, Kuiper spoke about his and analyst Dallas Braden's experiences in Kansas City, Missouri, which included a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. However, Kuiper said a slur when mentioning the museum.

    He issued an apology during the sixth inning.

    "I said something that didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said. "I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said...like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

    Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick issued an official statement on the matter, as did A's great Dave Stewart:

    Bob Kendrick @nlbmprez

    My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. <a href="https://t.co/txAmPH9ulI">pic.twitter.com/txAmPH9ulI</a>

    Dave "Smoke" Stewart @Dsmoke34

    Bob it could not have been said any better. I know Glen, have worked with him over the years. I believe it was an unfortunate mistake. He, as we all deserve a second chance🙏🏿 <a href="https://t.co/byV8EJQ6pO">https://t.co/byV8EJQ6pO</a>

    Kuiper has covered baseball for NBC Sports California for 31 years. He has also called games in the Bay Area for roughly two decades.