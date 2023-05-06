A's Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Suspended Indefinitely After Using Racial Slur on Air

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics television broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during a pregame segment on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of the team's road contest against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle relayed the news.

The A's released this statement after the game:

Before the game, Kuiper spoke about his and analyst Dallas Braden's experiences in Kansas City, Missouri, which included a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. However, Kuiper said a slur when mentioning the museum.

He issued an apology during the sixth inning.

"I said something that didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said. "I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said...like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick issued an official statement on the matter, as did A's great Dave Stewart:

Kuiper has covered baseball for NBC Sports California for 31 years. He has also called games in the Bay Area for roughly two decades.