4 Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1M in Jewelry from Astros Star Jose Altuve's Home

AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Four people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into the home of Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve and stealing $1 million worth of jewelry, the Houston Police Department announced Friday.

Patrick Bernard Maxey, Jordan Antonio Tarniella and William Jones Jr. were charged with burglary of a habitation, and Jasmyn Dserene Hall was charged with hindering apprehension and evading arrest, per Erica Ponder of Click2Houston.

According to court documents, the four suspects allegedly broke into Altuve's home on March 30—which was the day Houston opened the 2023 season against the Chicago White Sox—and stole seven watches.

Ponder noted three of the suspects have previously been arrested: "Maxey was convicted of burglarizing a home in August 2014 and August 2016. Tarniella was charged with evading arrest in 2021. Jones was convicted of burglary of a habitation in February 2022."

Three of the four suspects are still being held on bond at the Harris County Jail in Texas. Hall posted a $2,500 bond.

Altuve, 33, is in the midst of his 13th season with the Astros.

However, the two-time World Series champion has yet to play for Houston this season after fracturing his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic. Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press reported Wednesday there's no timetable for his return to the field, though he did participate in baseball activities this week.