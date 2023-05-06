A's Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Apologizes After Using Racial Slur on Air During Game

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper apologized Friday after using a racial slur on the air during a pregame segment ahead of Friday's matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

"Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to...a little earlier in the show, I said something, didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said before the sixth inning, per ESPN. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

During a pregame segment on the NBC Sports California broadcast alongside former A's pitcher Dallas Braden, Kuiper appeared to say a slur when he referred to a visit the two paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

After the A's went on to defeat the Royals 12-8, the franchise issued a statement on Twitter addressing Kuiper's comments.

"The language used by Glen Kuiper during today's pregame broadcast is unacceptable," the club said. "The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."

Kuiper is in his 20th season calling games and has covered baseball for NBC Sports California since 1992. He is the younger brother of former major leaguer and current San Francisco Giants announcer Duane Kuiper and has been Oakland's play-by-play announcer since 2006.